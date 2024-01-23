America First Investment Advisors LLC Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 91.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $106.57. The stock had a trading volume of 684,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,682. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.