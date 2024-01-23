Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Stock Holdings Increased by Kooman & Associates

Kooman & Associates raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,186,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,114 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 14.0% of Kooman & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kooman & Associates owned approximately 0.75% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $27,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,184,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,907 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,090,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340,194 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,966,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214,274 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,364,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,569,000 after acquiring an additional 59,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 2,211,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,666,000 after buying an additional 146,545 shares during the period.

Shares of DFIC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 765,584 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

