Santori & Peters Inc. Sells 367 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Santori & Peters Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.63. The company had a trading volume of 499,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,874. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The company has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.55.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

