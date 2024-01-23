Santori & Peters Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Santori & Peters Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Santori & Peters Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.93. 149,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,812. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.