Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Position Boosted by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for 2.6% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 798.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPGP stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.08. The stock had a trading volume of 311,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,985. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.31. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $99.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.