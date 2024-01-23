iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Kooman & Associates

Kooman & Associates trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Kooman & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,720,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,305 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,839 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,004,000 after acquiring an additional 780,036 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537,670 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,903,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,645,111. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.62 and its 200 day moving average is $96.05. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

