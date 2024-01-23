JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Acquired by Kooman & Associates

Kooman & Associates boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up about 0.9% of Kooman & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kooman & Associates owned approximately 0.32% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,010,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JMUB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.64. 254,172 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

