Kooman & Associates Sells 231,970 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Kooman & Associates trimmed its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 37.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 384,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,970 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 5.0% of Kooman & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $9,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,184,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831,530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,643,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751,285 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,044,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,446 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,389,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,255,000.

Shares of DUHP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.14. 162,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,669. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.97.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

