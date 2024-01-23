Santori & Peters Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Santori & Peters Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 145,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after buying an additional 25,641 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 136,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 48.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 144,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSY stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $49.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,951. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $50.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

