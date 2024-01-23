Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Sold by Kooman & Associates

Kooman & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 3.1% of Kooman & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kooman & Associates owned approximately 0.44% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFSD. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 67,832 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2,688.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 37,456 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSD traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,646. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $47.15.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

