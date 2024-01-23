US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,683 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of RTX worth $76,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.39.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.66. 8,775,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,795,666. The firm has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.42. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About RTX



RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

