Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 109 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,652,000 after buying an additional 180,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,354,000 after purchasing an additional 70,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.38.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.28. 371,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,031. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.71 and its 200-day moving average is $234.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.