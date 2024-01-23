Column Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,412 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DBMF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.45. 82,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,275. The firm has a market cap of $675.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.59. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.