Column Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 116.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 303.5% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on YUM. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,222. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

YUM stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.47. The company had a trading volume of 323,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,248. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.19. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.