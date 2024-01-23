Argus Downgrades Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) to Hold

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of ADM traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.56. 15,197,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,877,187. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $51.49 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average is $76.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,741,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

