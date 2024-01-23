Column Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,441 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 78,026.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,531,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,319 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,415.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 729,100 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,830,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,631,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,152,000 after buying an additional 380,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after buying an additional 245,906 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.12. 806,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,137. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

