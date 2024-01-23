Hartline Investment Corp Has $1.08 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $57.29. 4,694,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,531,339. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

