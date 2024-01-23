BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Buys 820,423.62 in Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of 15.06 per share, with a total value of 820,423.62. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,338,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 261,115,355.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 41,792 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.89 per share, for a total transaction of 622,282.88.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,207 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 15.10 per share, for a total transaction of 290,025.70.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 72,085 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 15.17 per share, for a total transaction of 1,093,529.45.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 146,904 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.67 per share, for a total transaction of 2,155,081.68.

On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 110,402 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.58 per share, for a total transaction of 1,609,661.16.

On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 84,489 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.51 per share, for a total transaction of 1,225,935.39.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 159,907 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 14.42 per share, for a total transaction of 2,305,858.94.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 188,795 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 14.20 per share, for a total transaction of 2,680,889.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 152,960 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 14.19 per share, for a total transaction of 2,170,502.40.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 220,605 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 14.15 per share, for a total transaction of 3,121,560.75.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

BMEZ traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,357. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 12.93 and a fifty-two week high of 17.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of 14.76.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0909 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMEZ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9,113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.