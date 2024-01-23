Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET) Insider Purchases £17,600 in Stock

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) insider James Dickson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £17,600 ($22,363.41).
Vianet Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of VNET traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 87.50 ($1.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58. The company has a market cap of £25.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.30. Vianet Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 61 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 88.90 ($1.13). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.42.
About Vianet Group
