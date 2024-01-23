Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET) Insider Purchases £17,600 in Stock

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) insider James Dickson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £17,600 ($22,363.41).

Vianet Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VNET traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 87.50 ($1.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58. The company has a market cap of £25.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.30. Vianet Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 61 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 88.90 ($1.13). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.42.

About Vianet Group

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

