ORG Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ORG Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.38. The stock had a trading volume of 339,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,826. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $261.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.49.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.77.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

