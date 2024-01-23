Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.06 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $156.01 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00073882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00026115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00023061 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

