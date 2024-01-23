Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,676 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.39. 6,108,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,162,098. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $160.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

