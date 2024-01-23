SingularityNET Trading Down 14.8% This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $247.02 million and $31.93 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005356 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00024003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00017487 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,494.76 or 1.00027727 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011579 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.65 or 0.00206783 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.7431102 with 1,252,742,236.0224144 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.2598457 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $24,670,466.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

