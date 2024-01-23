Rublix (RBLX) Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

Rublix (RBLX) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Rublix token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rublix has a market cap of $53,925.48 and $138.50 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rublix has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rublix alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rublix Token Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io.

Buying and Selling Rublix

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.00275004 USD and is down -4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rublix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rublix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rublix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rublix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rublix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.