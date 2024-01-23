Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 25.8% Higher Over Last Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $179,810.15 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005356 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00024003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00017487 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,494.76 or 1.00027727 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011579 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.65 or 0.00206783 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003783 BTC.

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00388586 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $117,681.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

