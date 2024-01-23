MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $470.19

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $470.19, but opened at $450.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $446.07, with a volume of 411,253 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.75.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSTR

MicroStrategy Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $555.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 342.69 and a beta of 2.52.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total transaction of $117,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total transaction of $117,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total transaction of $3,262,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,700 shares of company stock worth $29,931,732 over the last quarter. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 364.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.