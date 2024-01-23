Metahero Trading Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $22.19 million and approximately $821,059.11 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002701 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000542 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022261 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005959 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

