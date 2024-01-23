Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Gap Up to $63.15

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.15, but opened at $66.22. Formula One Group shares last traded at $67.09, with a volume of 347,941 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Formula One Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.62.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Formula One Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Formula One Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,311,974 shares in the company, valued at $678,953,368.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

