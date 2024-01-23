CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down to $7.10

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.10, but opened at $6.84. CleanSpark shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 4,658,853 shares trading hands.

CLSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CleanSpark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18.

In related news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 15.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 246,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

