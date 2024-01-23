Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up to $20.09

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.09, but opened at $21.00. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $21.21, with a volume of 359,788 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.79). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $484.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 17.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy

(Get Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.