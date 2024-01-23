HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Up to $2.99

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $3.13. HUYA shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 444,256 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $738.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
HUYA Company Profile
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
