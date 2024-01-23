HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Up to $2.99

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $3.13. HUYA shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 444,256 shares changing hands.

HUYA Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $738.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HUYA by 5.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HUYA by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HUYA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

