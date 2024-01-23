TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $10.65

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.65, but opened at $11.12. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 1,364,362 shares.

TAL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $411.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.91 million. On average, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 135.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 244,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 140,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 418,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,736,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 780,929 shares during the period. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

