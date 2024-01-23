NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $90.90

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.90, but opened at $96.53. NetEase shares last traded at $97.80, with a volume of 1,060,305 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NetEase Trading Up 7.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

Institutional Trading of NetEase

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,754,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 27.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in NetEase by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

