Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Up to $13.01

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.01, but opened at $13.71. Kanzhun shares last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 525,530 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Kanzhun Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Kanzhun had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Kanzhun Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th.

Institutional Trading of Kanzhun

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kanzhun during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

