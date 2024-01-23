Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Up to $27.62

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.62, but opened at $29.15. Alcoa shares last traded at $30.14, with a volume of 2,701,201 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AA. StockNews.com raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Alcoa Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

