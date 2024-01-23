CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Shares Gap Up to $21.37

Shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.37, but opened at $22.50. CARGO Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 8,059 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CRGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRGX

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Up 7.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($37.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by ($34.77). On average, equities analysts forecast that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CARGO Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,912,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,692,525. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About CARGO Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.