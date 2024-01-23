Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up to $2.17

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $2.34. Lufax shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 1,159,277 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.95.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Lufax had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lufax during the first quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 148.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

