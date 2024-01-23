GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $5.85

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.85, but opened at $6.48. GDS shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 1,073,707 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

GDS Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GDS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in GDS by 132.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 23.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in GDS by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

