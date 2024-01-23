Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Gap Up to $8.84

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $9.43. Zuora shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 550,790 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Zuora Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 64.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,088.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 41,692 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $348,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,898.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,088.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 358,990 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,635. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the third quarter worth about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Zuora by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

