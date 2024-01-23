Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.82

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 196925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

