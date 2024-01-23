Analysts’ Upgrades for January 23rd (ACCO, BIIB, BMO, BR, CHGG, CIX, DUK, ENPH, ENS, LPG)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 23rd:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $108.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $145.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $120.00 target price on the stock.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $115.00 price target on the stock.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

