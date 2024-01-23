Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 23rd (CFB, CPE, CTRA, DHI, IBTX, INBX, INTC, JNJ, LLY, MO)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 23rd:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00.

had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $630.00 target price on the stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $36.10 price target on the stock.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $6.60 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $350.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

