Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 23rd (CFB, CPE, CTRA, DHI, IBTX, INBX, INTC, JNJ, LLY, MO)

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 23rd:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $630.00 target price on the stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $36.10 price target on the stock.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $6.60 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $350.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.