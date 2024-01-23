Blume Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Blume Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 94.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,180 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,086,474. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

