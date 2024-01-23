Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,718 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

AT&T Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. 26,272,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,377,781. The company has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

