Certuity LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Certuity LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,052,457. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

