Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 25.650-26.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 26.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.5 billion-$70.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.7 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $499.69.

NYSE LMT traded down $12.52 on Tuesday, reaching $446.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,416. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $451.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

