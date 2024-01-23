3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.000-2.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -. 3M also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.350-9.750 EPS.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded down $12.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.03. 11,838,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,574. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $120.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -44.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.10.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,635,000 after buying an additional 619,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

