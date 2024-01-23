Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $15.10 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,409 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $15,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.41. 354,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,438. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $56.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.31. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

