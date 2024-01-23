Column Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.04. 1,433,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,304,300. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.