iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises 0.6% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $9,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,996. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $51.30.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

